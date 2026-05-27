Chiefs’ winning streak hits three with road victory in Cobourg

By Sam Laskaris Writer Following a season-opening home victory, the Six Nations Chiefs also registered a pair of road victories. The Chiefs, the three-time defending national Mann Cup champions, registered their third straight W with a convincing 19-9 triumph over the host Cobourg Kodiaks on Sunday. The Six Nations squad had kicked off its Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) 2026 campaign by blanking the Owen Sound North Stars 12-0 on May 18 at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA). That match coincided with the community’s annual Bread and Cheese festivities. The Chiefs then hit the road and beat the host Peterborough Lakers 11-6 last Thursday. “Of course, I’m happy with 3-0,” Chiefs’ head coach John Tavares said moments after Sunday’s victory. “But we have high expectations of going far with this team….



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