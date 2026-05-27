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CBC pausing production on satirical Indigenous show

May 27, 2026 111 views

By The Canadian Press staff The CBC is pausing production on a satirical show on Indigenous issues after blowback from some who claimed false pretences were used to lure high-profile guests. CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson says the public broadcaster is halting production on “Northland Tales” to ensure it doesn’t negatively affect the news brand and so existing footage can be assessed. Several current and former Conservative politicians have gone on social media to denounce the production of the show, which was being produced for CBC and APTN. The show is described by the Indigenous Screen Office – which works to increase Indigenous media representation using federal funding – as a satire program meant to “flip the script” on modern and historical injustices against Indigenous Peoples. Conservatives are questioning why CBC…

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