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Attack commence regular season with games in Mississauga

May 27, 2026 115 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Grand River Attack did manage to win a championship in 2025. But it wasn’t the title that members of the Six Nations-based women’s lacrosse squad would have preferred. The Attack captured the B championship at the Women’s Major Series Lacrosse (WMSL) season-ending provincial tournament held last August in Peterborough. Ideally, team members would have wanted to be one of the four clubs that had advanced to the A category playoffs at the Peterborough tourney. The Attack is now gearing up for its 2026 regular season schedule. The club will kick off its season with a pair of games this Saturday at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga. The Grand River club will square off against the Mississauga Badgers in a tilt set for 10:45…

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