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Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation has growth year

May 27, 2026 118 views
CEO Matt Jamieson answers questions during the newly named Six Nation Group audit as chairperson Rachel Martin listens. (Photos by Alex Murray)

By Alex Murray Writer It’s got a new name and it’s growing. The Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) is now simply the Six Nations Group (SNG). The SNG held their 11th annual general meeting May 20th showing a growth in assets to $139.7 million from $122.3 million in 2024-2025 year. The SNG is an independent corporation created by Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to manage the economic interests of the Six Nations community with SNEC serving as the sole shareholder. CEO Matt Jamieson was flanked by Board Chair Rachel Martin and KPMG representative David Marks during the annual audit presentation. They said they were committed to openness, accountability, and transparency with the community. But before they could get down to brass tacks, Jamieson and Martin announced…

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