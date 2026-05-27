Local News
ticker

Bill aims to curb domestic violence

May 27, 2026 108 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Quebec government has proposed new legislation to permit disclosures of personal information to individuals who believe their intimate partner or ex-partner may pose a risk to their safety or that of their child. “I want to make sure the same services will be provided across the whole province,” said the bill’s author, vice-premier Ian Lafrenière, in an interview with The Eastern Door. Lafrenière, who is also minister of Indigenous affairs and Public Security, emphasized that a wall-to-wall approach is needed to address intimate partner violence in the province. “There’s a consensus. People are willing, they’re ready for that,” he said. “That’s the reason why we’re doing that bill now.” Bill 4 was inspired by Gabie Renaud, a Quebec woman…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

It was a busy Open House at the Six Nations Fire Department’s annual Community Awareness Event had children lining up to get their firefighter hats! (Photo byAlex Murray)
Local News

Six Nations Fire department… all about community safety

May 27, 2026 129

By Alex Murray, Writer Fire safety and fun were on offer during the Six Nations Fire…

Read more
CEO Matt Jamieson answers questions during the newly named Six Nation Group audit as chairperson Rachel Martin listens. (Photos by Alex Murray)
Local News

Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation has growth year

May 27, 2026 118

By Alex Murray Writer It’s got a new name and it’s growing. The Six Nations of…

Read more