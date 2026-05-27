Bill aims to curb domestic violence

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The Quebec government has proposed new legislation to permit disclosures of personal information to individuals who believe their intimate partner or ex-partner may pose a risk to their safety or that of their child. “I want to make sure the same services will be provided across the whole province,” said the bill’s author, vice-premier Ian Lafrenière, in an interview with The Eastern Door. Lafrenière, who is also minister of Indigenous affairs and Public Security, emphasized that a wall-to-wall approach is needed to address intimate partner violence in the province. “There’s a consensus. People are willing, they’re ready for that,” he said. “That’s the reason why we’re doing that bill now.” Bill 4 was inspired by Gabie Renaud, a Quebec woman…



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