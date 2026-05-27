Six Nations Fire department… all about community safety

By Alex Murray, Writer Fire safety and fun were on offer during the Six Nations Fire Department’s (SNFD) Community Awareness open house and barbecue on Wednesday afternoon (May 20). Fire Station #1 in downtown Ohsweken was packed not only with hungry community members that came to enjoy the free fare, but dozens of kids in plastic red fireman hats. With the kids having fun exploring the station and the fire trucks behind her, SNFD Fire and Life Safety Educator Emma Varhaug talked about how the event places an emphasis on safety. “We want the community to be as safe as possible. We’re promoting safety, checking your smoke alarms, just being open and available for any questions that they might have,” Varhaug told Turtle Island News. Six Nations community member Lyall…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice