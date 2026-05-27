Triano, Littlechild and 1990 women’s hockey team enter Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Indigenous sport leader Chief Wilton Littlechild ,bsketball player and coach Jay Triano and the 1990 Canadian women’s hockey team were named the 2026 inductees into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The class of 2026 will receive the Order of Sport on Nov. 4 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame has inducted over 750 Canadians as athletes, builders and trailblazers since 1955. The Hall dubbed the 2026 class the “Legacy Edition,” which will be inducted in the “Trailblazer” category as people who broke barriers, redefined their sport and created new opportunities for future generations. The Hall operates as a hybrid, both physical and online, with digital storytelling through a national school program and the Indigenous Sport Heroes Education experience. The Hall’s…



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