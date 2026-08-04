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Brantford Native Housing helping urban natives register for band membership

August 4, 2026 285 views

By Lynda Powless Editor BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Native Housing will soon begin helping First Nations people in the city apply for, or replace, lost band membership cards but it isn’t coming without some controversy. Lacey Stevens, Community and communications officer said the urban centre has just been designated as a ‘Trusted Source’ by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to aid Indigenous people in the city register for band membership. “We had this flashback last week,” she told Turtle Island News. “We are not issuing status cards. We have applied to be a  “Trusted Source,” she said. Stevens said the staff have just finished ISC training and wanted to be clear are “we aren’t issuing status cards.” ISC’s “Trusted Source” program trains individuals to verify, identity and certify supporting documents for Indian Registration…

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