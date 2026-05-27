RDN voting formula change referred to Ministry

By Hope Lompe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder, Gabriola Sounder The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) voting formula change will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs for final approval, following a motion at the Apr. 28 board meeting. As reported in the Mar. 18 Sounder, the RDN is making the change as new municipal boundary lines and projected population increase will no longer accommodate its existing vote structure. “This is a pretty important topic, but also one that required a lot of deep diving. So appreciate the consultants work and staff’s work, and just big thank you to the board too. I think there was some really good discussion around this and the individual councils,” said RDN board member Tyler Brown. Members of the public…



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