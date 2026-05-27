Court ruling, privacy probe hit separation petition

By Nicholas L.M. Allen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Crowsnest Pass Herald A successful court challenge from First Nations and an ongoing privacy investigation have placed Alberta’s separation petition under renewed scrutiny. Piikani Nation Chief Troy Knowlton called the May 13 Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision to quash Elections Alberta’s approval of the separatist petition a “historic victory” for Piikani Nation, the Blackfoot Confederacy and Treaty peoples. The court decision came after First Nations challenged the approval of a citizen initiative petition connected to a proposed referendum on Alberta independence. The ruling found Alberta had a duty to consult First Nations before the petition process was allowed to proceed. “Today marks a historic victory for Piikani Nation, the Blackfoot Confederacy, and all Treaty peoples,” Knowlton said in a May 13…



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