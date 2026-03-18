Editorial: Reconciliation or delay???

The city of Brantford is creating a new “Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation” strategy. It’s supposed to be a strategy aimed at improving relations between the city of Brantford and Six Nations of the Grand River. And it will be a wonder if it happens. Let’s be frank. Any relationship that has existed between the two has been more than testy over the decades, if in fact there even is a relationship. And having lunch with the mayor is hardly a relationship. What there is, is a “relationship” based on centuries of history blighted by stolen lands, discrimination and economic loss. It’s a relationship that saw Six Nations children taken from residential school to work as servants and gardeners for Brantford residents. The relationship between the Six Nations of the Grand…



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