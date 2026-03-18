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Six Nations Elected Council: ISC programs to Greenbelt concerns

March 18, 2026 63 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) heard updates from its committees regarding service gaps and development at the General Council meeting on March 10. Councillor Greg Frazer gave the Well-Being Committee update as he chaired the last meeting in Councillor Amos Key Jr’s absence. His update was regarding a recent presentation from Abigail Hill, Wellbeing Liaison officer about the federal Auditor General’s report on Indigenous Services Canada programs. Councillor Frazer said the report highlighted significant shortcomings in federal services for First Nations communities. “The Auditor General had said that ISC made unsatisfactory progress with remote First Nations and health services,” Councillor Frazer said. His report said remote communities require additional support and funding. The report also found that federal programs addressing oral health for First Nations had not been properly evaluated….

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