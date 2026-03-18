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Cree singer fighting battle of AI image of her

March 18, 2026 60 views
Donita Large new album

By Alex Murray Writer Last month, Donita Large found an online article promoting her new album, The Ancestors. But she quickly noticed something was off: The featured photo was not of her but was instead an AI-generated image of what it posed as a stereotypical Indigenous woman. The prominent Cree singer-songwriter, who hails from Edmonton, is now speaking out about the generative AI wave affecting creatives the world over. The accompanying image, which we won’t share out of respect for Large, depicted what is supposed to be an Indigenous woman. “The image of the Indigenous woman posted on the website is not me,” Large said in a statement. “The title connecting to the image states ‘Donita Large releases the new album The Ancestors…’, which makes this misleading. False visual information,…

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