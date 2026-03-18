Six Nations appoints new CEO

Six Nations former Chief Operating Officer (COO) is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) made the announcement Monday March 3, the beginning of the March break. Debra Jonathan will take over the job effective Monday, March 23, 2026. She is a Six Nations band member. Jonathan took over as Chief Operating Officer nine months ago in June 2025. She has served as the Director of Well-Being, where SNEC said as Director of Well-Being she “was instrumental in strengthening the department and promoting community well-being.” She comes to the position with 20 years of experience including holding senior-level management experience at SNEC and the Inuit Health Branch, and Indigenous Services Canada. Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill said “Having had the opportunity to work along-side Debra for the…
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