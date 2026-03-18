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Brantford creating new Indigenous relations strategy

March 18, 2026 55 views

A new Indigenous relations and reconciliation strategy for the City of Brantford is beginning its public engagement phase and Six Nations leaders were among the first to hear about it. Tabitha Curley, owner of Fluid Consulting presented the city’s plan to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its General Council meeting on March 10. She said part of the plan is to gather feedback from municipal staff, residents and Indigenous communities to help shape a potential reconciliation framework. Curley said Fluid Consulting and KLB Consulting were hired through a competitive bid process to lead the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation strategy’s community engagement work. “We’ve been working with city staff… to design and lead a process where we will seek engagement from city staff [and] city residents about Indigenous relations,” she…

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