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Six Nations Grand River Development Trust approves $42,000 in funding for 4 local volunteer organizations

March 18, 2026 57 views

By Alex Murray Writer Grassroots volunteering is an important part of life for the Six Nations community. Volunteer organizations fill many needs, which is why the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (EDT) regularly approves funding for volunteer organizations and initiatives. The EDT recently approved $42,000 in funding to support four local grassroots volunteer organizations and initiatives on Six Nations in 2026. The four grassroots organizations were selected during a meeting of the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC)’s Economic Development Trust Committee on March 4, 2026. “Supporting grassroots initiatives is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back, and we’re proud that SNGRDC’s success allows us to continue investing in the people, programs, and organizations that make the Six Nations community…

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