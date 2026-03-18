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Six Nations hit with floods and snowstorm in one week

March 18, 2026 49 views
It’s March and that usually means changing weather happens over days, but last Friday, Six Nations and surrounding areas were hit with almost torrential rains only to have them slip into a blizzard Friday, March 13. (Photos by Jim C. Powless and Alex Murray)

By Alex Murray Writer March came in with a roar and continued to blast last week when rain flooding roadways turned into snow packed icy roads. Early in the week road warning signs went up, small cabins at Chiefswood Park were flooded out and fields filled with water after melting ice pushed the Grand River over its banks Tuesday (March 10, 2026). But, by Friday snow covered the community when a winter blast hit, causing slippery and snow packed road conditions. The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued flood warnings and a flood watch alert to Six Nations and the City of Cambridge last week warning the public to use extreme caution around local waterways and to keep children and pets away from the waterways. Six Nations Police (SNP) said…

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