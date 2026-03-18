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Penguins captain Sidney Crosby to return from lower-body injury in game against Carolina

March 18, 2026 283 views

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain will return to the lineup on Wednesday night against Carolina after missing nearly a month with a lower-body injury sustained while competing for Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics. “Excited to get back in it,” Crosby told reporters after the team’s morning skate. Crosby hasn’t played since his right leg buckled during a collision with Czechia’s Radko Gudas during Canada’s quarterfinal win at the Olympics. The Penguins placed the 38-year-old on injured reserve after the Olympic break ended. Pittsburgh, one of the league’s biggest surprises this season, went 5-3-3 during Crosby’s 11-game absence and is in second place in the Metropolitan Division with less than a month to go. The Penguins are eyeing a return to the playoffs…

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