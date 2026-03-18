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‘Take full advantage’: Trades fairs aim to bridge employers, job seekers

March 18, 2026 156 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — A skilled trades fair making multiple stops in the Northwest is aiming to match companies with people looking for work. Chi Mino Ozhitoowin is scheduled to hold its Connect 2026 skilled trades, training and employment event in Fort Frances on March 24 and Dryden on March 25. It was at the TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in Thunder Bay on March 17. Chi Mino Ozhitoowin is the for-profit entity created by a group of seven First Nations that are partnered on the Waasigan Transmission Line. “It’s so important because we have trained over a couple hundred people now and we want to make sure that they take full advantage of the training that we have provided for them and…

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