N.S. Oscar winner Tamara Deverell says province’s cuts to arts will hurt the economy

By Devin Stevens One of Nova Scotia’s newest Oscar winners says the provincial government’s decision to cut funding for arts and culture will not only impact the development of young talent, but will also hurt the economy. Tamara Deverell won the Academy Award for production design along with Dartmouth set decorator Shane Vieau over the weekend for the pair’s work on director Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Her win comes a few weeks after the province tabled a budget with more than $130-million in grant reductions, including the scrapping of millions of dollars for the arts and culture sector. After public backlash, Premier Tim Houston’s government reversed more than $50-million worth of cuts to programs impacting people with disabilities, African Nova Scotians and Indigenous groups, but reductions to arts programs remain…



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