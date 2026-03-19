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Critics urge Ottawa to help Inuit resist Chinese surveillance, economic dependence

March 19, 2026 186 views

By Dylan Robertson The Carney government is leaving Inuit communities at risk of Chinese surveillance and economic dependence and isn’t facing up to the threat China poses to the North, critics say. “Inuit communities are central to the challenge. Yet they are often not provided with the resources, information or technical support needed to fully assess these complex Chinese investment proposals,” said Elizabeth Donkervoort, director of the China Strategic Risks Institute think tank. “We need to make sure that Inuit and Indigenous communities are genuine partners in addressing these issues,” she told a March 9 news conference on Parliament Hill. Donkervoort’s group released a report earlier this month arguing that Ottawa must help Inuit resist Beijing’s attempts to extend its influence across the Canadian Arctic. The report says those attempts…

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