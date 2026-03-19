Manitoba NDP, Tories trade accusations and insults in testy legislature session

By Steve Lambert Insults and accusations have been flying in the Manitoba legislature this week in an atmosphere so noisy that Speaker Tom Lindsey has complained that he is having a hard time hearing what’s being said. The governing New Democrats accused Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Obby Khan on Tuesday of using bigoted and transphobic language, after he criticized Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara. The NDP accused Khan of uttering the phrase “whatever you are” to Asagwara, who is non-binary, and calling Asagwara a terrible person. The alleged remark was made while politicians were yelling and heckling, and did not register on a recording of the proceedings. Khan denied the accusation Tuesday and elaborated on Wednesday. He told reporters he was telling the NDP to repeat their comments outside the legislature…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice