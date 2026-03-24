National News
ticker

ATCO investing $10 million in company building Nunavut port-and-road project

March 24, 2026 93 views

ATCO Ltd. is taking on a 40 per cent ownership stake in an Inuit-led road-and-port project in Nunavut. The Calgary-based company says it will provide about $10 million in a staged investment to West Kitikmeot Resources Corp. WKR is developing the Grays Bay Road and Port Project, which has been referred to the newly established federal major projects office. The office was set up last year to speed infrastructure developments deemed to be in the national interest. The WKR project includes a new deepwater port on the Northwest Passage, a 230-kilometre all-season road connecting to the Northwest Territories boundary and a more than 1,800-metre airstrip. The companies say the Grays Bay Road and Port project could have military and civilian uses, and would help create the first overland connection between…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canadian sport system ‘broken, unsustainable,’ federal commission finds

March 24, 2026 85

By Donna Spencer Canadian sport needs an overhaul. That’s the conclusion of the Future of Sport…

Read more
National News

‘Muzzling the process’: Ontario didn’t contribute to Ring of Fire assessment

March 24, 2026 100

By Fatima Syed and Carl Meyer Ontario has not been involved in the federal government’s regional…

Read more