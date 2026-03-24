National News
ticker

Canada’s migratory caribou are under threat. Will we act before it’s too late?

March 24, 2026 100 views

By Benjamin Larue,  Allen Niptanatiak and Amanda Dumond Delegates are gathering in Campo Grande, Brazil, for the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) on the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. The meeting aims to address growing threats to migratory animals — from birds and whales to large land mammals. The outcome could matter for caribou — one of Canada’s most recognizable wildlife species, immortalized on the country’s 25-cent quarters. Canada has not ratified the convention, but COP15 still matters here: it sets global norms and shines an international spotlight on a crisis unfolding in Canada’s North. Every year, migratory tundra caribou travel hundreds — sometimes thousands — of kilometres across the Arctic and subarctic. These journeys are the longest known terrestrial migrations on Earth. As…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canadian sport system ‘broken, unsustainable,’ federal commission finds

March 24, 2026 85

By Donna Spencer Canadian sport needs an overhaul. That’s the conclusion of the Future of Sport…

Read more
National News

‘Muzzling the process’: Ontario didn’t contribute to Ring of Fire assessment

March 24, 2026 100

By Fatima Syed and Carl Meyer Ontario has not been involved in the federal government’s regional…

Read more