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B.C. mulls changes to weaken DRIPA, shares secret document with First Nations leaders

March 24, 2026 96 views

By Alessia Passafiume British Columbia Premier David Eby’s government is considering amendments that would weaken a landmark reconciliation law that says the province will take “all measures” to align the rights of Indigenous Peoples with existing provincial legislation.. Amendments to the law proposed in a confidential letter sent to some First Nations leaders in the province Monday and shared with The Canadian Press say the government is to provide for “ongoing processes” toward aligning select legislation with the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. The provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, was passed in 2019. It’s based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which requires free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous Peoples on matters affecting their…

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