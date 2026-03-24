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Gov. Gen. Mary Simon honours former judge, sex worker champion with Order of Canada

March 24, 2026 217 views

By Nick Murray and Alessia Passafiume Former Chief of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Joe Miskokomon joined a Supreme Court justice, a medical pioneer, two broadcasters and a champion for sex workers were all invested into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said it was a privilege to honour these individuals as their names join a long list of distinguished Canadians who have helped the country “move together toward reconciliation, truth and inclusion.” “You push boundaries and inspire us to reach higher, and through acts of generosity that support people in need, you remind us of the power of compassion,” Simon said during her speech at Thursday’s investiture ceremony. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak and the…

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