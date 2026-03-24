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Inuk musician, Susan Aglukark to be honoured at Six Nations

March 24, 2026 157 views

By Sam Laskaris A local artistic group is honouring Inuk singer/songwriter Susan Aglukark on Wednesday. The Indigenous Performing Arts Alliance (IPAA), whose head office is based in Six Nations, is staging a luncheon ceremony at Yogi’s Barn in Ohsweken. The event is scheduled to commence at noon and run until 3 p.m. About 100 people have been invited to the event, including  Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill. Aglukark was born in Manitoba city of Churchill. But she grew up in the Inuit hamlet of Arviat, in in what is now known as the territory of Nunavut. In 1995, Aglukark captured a pair of trophies at the JUNO Awards, annually held to recognize Canada’s top musicians. She was named as the best new solo artist and also took top honours…

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