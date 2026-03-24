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ROPE Squad seeks public’s help in locating federal offender

March 24, 2026 244 views

Kingston, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of their Statutory Release. Wesley Hall is described as an Caucasian male, 44, 5’6″(168 cm), 140 lbs (64 kg), with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos; Right Side of Neck- ‘JASMINE’ Neck – Flaming Eyeball Left Forearm – Skull, Mickey Mouse with Knife and Severed Head Left Upper Arm- ‘WES’, Clown, Chinese Symbol Right Forearm-‘JAZZY’ Upper Torso Back – ‘WESLEY’ Hall is serving a 2-year sentence for; Possession of Weapons for Dangerous Purpose Utter Threats to Cause Death Theft Under $5000 (x3) Public Mischief Fail to Comply with Order – At Large (X2) The offender is…

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