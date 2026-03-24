Some evacuees returning for spring hunt as water repairs continue

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​KASHECHEWAN – With the spring hunt coming up, some people are returning to a Far North community that’s been evacuated for months, though the majority of members remain displaced, says leadership. Kashechewan First Nation’s executive director Tyson Wesley said about 150 people are travelling back from five host communities — Niagara Falls, Kingston, Timmins, Cochrane and Kapuskasing — as part of preparations for the spring hunting season. The community of about 2,000 people was evacuated in January after its water supply and sewage systems failed, and the spread of cryptosporidium. The target timeline is to return all evacuees to the community within approximately 10 weeks. “I think the cryptosporidium has definitely run its course among our people,” he said. “We haven’t really had…



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