National News
ticker

Some evacuees returning for spring hunt as water repairs continue

March 24, 2026 1612 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​KASHECHEWAN – With the spring hunt coming up, some people are returning to a Far North community that’s been evacuated for months, though the majority of members remain displaced, says leadership. Kashechewan First Nation’s executive director Tyson Wesley said about 150 people are travelling back from five host communities — Niagara Falls, Kingston, Timmins, Cochrane and Kapuskasing — as part of preparations for the spring hunting season. The community of about 2,000 people was evacuated in January after its water supply and sewage systems failed, and the spread of cryptosporidium. The target timeline is to return all evacuees to the community within approximately 10 weeks. “I think the cryptosporidium has definitely run its course among our people,” he said. “We haven’t really had…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canadian sport system ‘broken, unsustainable,’ federal commission finds

March 24, 2026 86

By Donna Spencer Canadian sport needs an overhaul. That’s the conclusion of the Future of Sport…

Read more
National News

‘Muzzling the process’: Ontario didn’t contribute to Ring of Fire assessment

March 24, 2026 101

By Fatima Syed and Carl Meyer Ontario has not been involved in the federal government’s regional…

Read more