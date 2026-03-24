Here’s what to know as the scope of damage from Hawaii’s floods becomes clearer

By Audrey Mcavoy And Gene Johnson HONOLULU (AP) — The worst flooding to hit Hawaii in two decades swept homes off their foundations, floated cars out of driveways and left floors, walls and counters covered in thick, reddish volcanic mud. Crews continued to assess the destruction Monday, but authorities said hundreds of homes had been damaged, along with some schools and a hospital. No deaths have been reported, but more than 230 people had to be rescued. Rain continued to the southeastern part of the state and a section of the Big Island was under a flash flood warning. Here’s what to know as residents begin to clean up. This was Hawaii’s worst flooding since 2004 Gov. Josh Green said the cost of the storm could top $1 billion, including…



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