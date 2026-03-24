B.C. mulls changes to weaken DRIPA, shares secret document with First Nations leaders

By Alessia Passafiume Following two recent court decisions siding with First Nations under British Columbia’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, Premier David Eby is considering amendments that would weaken the legislation. First Nations leaders have called on Eby to leave the bill alone. The bill, known as DRIPA, requires B.C. to take “all measures” to align the rights of Indigenous Peoples with existing provincial legislation. Amendments proposed in a confidential letter sent to some First Nations leaders in B.C. on Monday say the government is looking to amend the bill to promise “ongoing processes” to align select legislation with DRIPA. The provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, or DRIPA, was passed in 2019. It’s based on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of…



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