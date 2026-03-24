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Sarnia council demands Dennis apologies after rant over Indigenous mural

March 24, 2026 234 views

By Petrolia Lambton Independent  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sarnia City councillors did their best to make amends for divisive and disrespectful comments directed to Indigenous people by  Councillor Bill Dennis. But the damage is done and the council does not have the tools to go  father than demanding an apology, say several members of council. March 18, a mural by Indigenous artist Kennday Osborne was unveiled  at city hall. It is part of Sarnia’s actions under the United Nations  Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. It’s federal  legislation which sets a national standard for reconciliation, and  according to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities “fundamentally  shifts how (municipalities) engage with Indigenous people, manage land  use and deliver services.” The mural highlights the relationship between  Sarnia-Lambton and The Council of…

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