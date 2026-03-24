Sarnia council demands Dennis apologies after rant over Indigenous mural

By Petrolia Lambton Independent Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Sarnia City councillors did their best to make amends for divisive and disrespectful comments directed to Indigenous people by Councillor Bill Dennis. But the damage is done and the council does not have the tools to go father than demanding an apology, say several members of council. March 18, a mural by Indigenous artist Kennday Osborne was unveiled at city hall. It is part of Sarnia’s actions under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. It’s federal legislation which sets a national standard for reconciliation, and according to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities “fundamentally shifts how (municipalities) engage with Indigenous people, manage land use and deliver services.” The mural highlights the relationship between Sarnia-Lambton and The Council of…



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