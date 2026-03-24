First Nation engineer named new president of national mining organization

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Kaella-Marie Earle, a member of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, has been named president of the Canadian Aboriginal Minerals Association (CAMA), a group founded in 1992 but one that had been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. Hans Matthews, a member of Wahnapitae First Nation in northern Ontario, founded CAMA and served as its only previous president. He stepped back from his position for personal reasons roughly the same time the pandemic was happening. “Last year, with the national landscape changing regarding major projects and the increase in mining development in Canada, Hans actually got people from across the country reaching out to him,” to relaunch the organization, Earle said. “They felt that they needed the kind of…



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