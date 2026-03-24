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Ontario Ombudsman’s final act: A new Indigenous plan to confront systemic failures

March 24, 2026 182 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet In the final two weeks of Paul Dubé’s decade-long tenure as Ontario’s ombudsman, he delivered its first Indigenous Services Plan — a promise to improve cultural competency and transform how complaints create systemic change. Those he consulted to write the plan are cautiously optimistic. “When we have the privilege to occupy these positions for however long we have them, we have a moral duty, we have a moral imperative to address some of these issues,” Dubé said of the five-year “herculean” process. “And as I look over the landscape of Ontario, I saw no more pressing issue than to contribute to reconciliation and get things moving, in whatever way we can.” His plan proposes “proactive ombudsmanship,” a commitment to take complaints and…

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