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It could take years to trace Indigenous artifacts being returned by the Vatican

March 25, 2026 91 views
A bowl and spoon from the Manitoulin Island region, and embroidered gloves from Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, right, are among the first items traced to a living relative, out of 62 Indigenous items returned to Canada by the Vatican in 2024. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

By Alessia Passafiume More than 60 Indigenous items repatriated from the Vatican are back on Canadian soil — but their journey home is just getting started. Experts and elders are now working to trace their origins and return them to the communities that created them. The items — which include baby carriers, embroidered gloves, a bow and arrow, moccasins, a sealskin kayak and a model Métis sled and dog team — are being housed for now at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. They are not being made available for public viewing without the permission of the national Indigenous organizations working to determine their origins. The Canadian Press was the only media outlet given permission to view all 62 returned items. In 2022, members of an Indigenous delegation…

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