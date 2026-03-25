Six Nations-based Mavericks win Little NHL championship!

By Sam Laskaris Writer Declan Hunter picked a rather opportune time to score a rather important goal in his hockey career. Hunter provided the overtime winner as the Six Nations-based Grand River Mavericks posted a 3-2 triumph over Dokis First Nation in the boys’ Under 15 A final at the Little Native Hockey League. The championship match in the annual tourney, often simply called the Little NHL, was held at the Angus Glen Community Centre this past Thursday. Hunter and his teammates were able to capitalize on a rather fortunate play in the OT session. That’s because Dokis goaltender Liam Hunter Restoule wandered from his crease, believing action had been stopped at the other end of the rink. Mavericks’ netminder Ryker Sandy had made a save at the other end…



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