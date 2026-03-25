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Six Nations Elected Council gets $38 million in program funding

March 25, 2026 90 views

Six Nations will receive $38 million to run programs funded by Indigenous Services Canada. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved the latest amendment to its Comprehensive Funding Agreement with Indigenous Services Canada, securing more than $38 million in federal funding for programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year at the General Finance Committee meeting on March 16. SNEC passed a motion approving Amendment No. 191 to the existing five-year funding agreement between Six Nations and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). The amendment provides startup funding for the 2026–2027 fiscal year. SNEC will receive $38,071,249.61 for a range of community programs delivered through Six Nations administration. Jennifer Court, Chief Financial Officer, said that the amendment is part of the ongoing Comprehensive Funding Agreement between the federal government and Six Nations…

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