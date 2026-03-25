Environmental assessments to be done on two properties

The Addition to Reserve process continues for two properties with environmental assessments. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a resolution March 16, at its General Finance meeting, supporting an application to secure funding for environmental site assessment work on two properties connected to Six Nation’s Addition to Reserve (ATR) process. The motion supports an application from the Lands and Resources Department to help cover costs associated with the next phases of environmental site assessments on the properties. The properties are located at 160 Concession 7 in Walpole Township near Wilsonville, Ontario, and 404 Old Onondaga Road in Brant County. The assessments are required as part of the ongoing work to advance the lands through the ATR process. To support that work, the Lands and Resources Department is applying to…



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