Local News
ticker

Environmental assessments to be done on two properties

March 25, 2026 91 views

The Addition to Reserve process continues for two properties with environmental assessments. The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a resolution March 16, at its General Finance meeting, supporting an application to secure funding for environmental site assessment work on two properties connected to Six Nation’s Addition to Reserve (ATR) process. The motion supports an application from the Lands and Resources Department to help cover costs associated with the next phases of environmental site assessments on the properties. The properties are located at 160 Concession 7 in Walpole Township near Wilsonville, Ontario, and 404 Old Onondaga Road in Brant County. The assessments are required as part of the ongoing work to advance the lands through the ATR process. To support that work, the Lands and Resources Department is applying to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mush! KTC students experience world class sled dogs

March 25, 2026 4

By Sara Driedger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Imagine being in grade school, walking into…

Read more
A bowl and spoon from the Manitoulin Island region, and embroidered gloves from Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, right, are among the first items traced to a living relative, out of 62 Indigenous items returned to Canada by the Vatican in 2024. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)
Local News

It could take years to trace Indigenous artifacts being returned by the Vatican

March 25, 2026 91

By Alessia Passafiume More than 60 Indigenous items repatriated from the Vatican are back on Canadian…

Read more