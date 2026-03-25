Two Row on the Grand Honoured at Local Tourism Awards

By Alex Murray Writer Two Row on the Grand, one of Six Nations popular summer events, continues to rack up the awards. The latest honour received by the non-profit was the Sustainable Tourism Award. Founder Ellie Joseph was presented with the award at the 2025 RTO Hamilton-Halton-Brant Regional Tourism Awards at the Lamplighter Inn in London, ON on March 3. “Might I say that today was the best day ever?” Joseph said in a Facebook post announcing the award. It was one in a series of awards the Two Row on the Grand have earned. They also received the 2023 Partnership and Collaboration Award from the Hamilton-Halton-Brant recognition program. In the fall of 2025, they won the Haldimand County Major Multi-Day Community Festival Award. Two Row on the Grand is…
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