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Brantford sees drop in suspected overdoses after February spike

March 25, 2026 89 views

By Alex Murray, Writer A recent spate of drug overdoses in the Brantford area led officials to send out a public community drug alert on March 3. The Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) department reported that they observed an increase in drug overdoses over the final two weeks of February based on data from the Brantford Police Service (BPS). The increase continuing across a second week is what triggered the GEPH to send out their community warning. From February 16 to 22, there were seven non-fatal overdoses in the Brantford area. The next week, from February 23 to March 1, there were 10, five of which occurred on the same day on February 27. According to the GEPH, those numbers are above what is typical for such a short timeframe….

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