Indigenous programming included at PDAC conference in Toronto

By Sam Laskaris Writer Times have changed. And now that Indigenous people have more control of what happens to mining initiatives in their communities, it’s not surprising that more Indigenous youth are becoming interested in the industry. One such individual is Josee Filion, a member of Dokis First Nation in northern Ontario. Filion is the Indigenous relations and business opportunity co-ordinator for PowerNorth Utility Contractors, which operates in the mining, utilities and renewables sectors. Filion was also a speaker at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, held Mar. 1-4 in Toronto. She spoke on a panel titled Looking to the future: Indigenous youth in the mining sector. “I think as youth right now, we have a really cool opportunity to be up and have a seat at…



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