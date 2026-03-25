Black Balloon Day Event Brings Six Nations Community Together

By Alex Murray Writer For those struggling with substance use disorder or with a loved one dealing with addiction, there is a place to come together to remember and heal: the Black Balloon Day event. Now observed worldwide, Six Nations held their own in early March at Six Nations Community Hall. Black Balloon Day is a time for those that have lost someone to overdose to remember their loved ones. It’s also a day to raise awareness for harm prevention and support those impacted by substance use disorder. Eve Kahama, who was part of the team that organized the Six Nations Black Balloon Day event, explained the focus: a unique format called a “Living Library.” “What the Living Library is is a person who volunteers to tell their story in…
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