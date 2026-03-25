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Six Nations skating club marking 50th anniversary with showcase

March 25, 2026 93 views
Learning the basics brings with it alot of patience and a lot of fun.

By Alex Murray Writer Sitting in her home away from home at the Six Nations Figure Skating Club (SNSC), President Rhonda “Bush” Skye is working on designing the program for the year-end SNSC Skating Showcase and 50th anniversary celebration. The showcase is being held March 28 at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural Memorial Centre. Bush, as she is largely known, is a volunteer. But she and other volunteers, like treasurer and fundraising chair John General, are putting in so much work on the event that they say it’s like a second full-time job. Bush says she’s been so busy that she hasn’t even been on the ice since Christmas time. The day before she spoke with Turtle Island News, Bush says she and General spent 12 hours on the…

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