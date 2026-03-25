Editorial
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When is a conflict a conflict….?

March 25, 2026 97 views
Editorial

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is facing a major conflict of interest debacle created after the hiring of the daughter of an elected councillor. While the new CEO is certainly qualified for her new job and will no doubt do it well, as she has in other positions and we congratulate her for that, But it has put Six Nations Elected councillor Hazel Johnson in a quandary. There is no question she is in a conflict of interest when it comes to voting on matters brought to council by her daughter/CEO, especially issues that would directly affect the CEO. Including any issues that could affect the CEO’s employment, compensation, or performance. But it doesn’t stop there. Governing bodies from municipal to federal enact legislation that protects both the employee and…

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