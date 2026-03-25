N.S. legislature closed to the public after singing protesters delay budget vote

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia legislature has been closed to the public after singing protesters disrupted a budget vote Tuesday night. Saf Haq says she and about 40 others broke into song before midnight Tuesday when the legislature moved to vote on a budget-related bill that would result in a series of cuts to government programs, delaying the vote. Instead, it was voted on Wednesday afternoon, without members of the public in the gallery. The Progressive Conservatives used their dominant majority to pass the appropriations act, which authorizes government spending included in the new budget. Haq said she protested Tuesday because the cuts approved in this budget will hurt vulnerable Nova Scotians and the province’s vibrant arts and culture scene. “I’m concerned for the future of Nova Scotia ……



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice