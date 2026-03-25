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Portage la Prairie plans combined city-school 2026 vote

March 25, 2026 185 views

By Renee Lilley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Portage Graphic Leader The City of Portage la Prairie will once again “combine forces” with the local school division to conduct their upcoming 2026 elections, a move officials say will streamline the voting process and potentially cut costs for taxpayers. City council approved a resolution Monday to hold the municipal and school board elections jointly. Under the agreement, the two entities will split the estimated $32,000 in election expenses 50/50, with each contributing approximately $16,000. Joe Masi, the city’s finance chair, noted the collaboration has been a long-standing practice in Portage la Prairie. “People vote for the city and the school board at the same time,” Masi said. “It’s a great potential to save costs for both of us because we’re each paying…

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