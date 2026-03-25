First Nations call for audit of Human Rights Commission following death of 3 year old

By Alessia Passafiume A First Nations group is calling on the federal auditor general to investigate the Canadian Human Rights Commission, arguing its delay in hearing a case about funding for on-reserve fire services is resulting in unnecessary deaths. On Monday, a house fire in a northwestern Ontario community took the life of Chief Donny Morris’ three-year-old grandson and left two others with serious injuries. The Independent First Nations Alliance, a group of five First Nations which includes Morris’ own community, filed a Canadian Human Rights Commission complaint in August 2025, alleging Indigenous Services Canada was systemically discriminating against their communities by underfunding on-reserve fire services. The First Nations say that case has been languishing ever since and they have not received communications from the commission since October. The Canadian…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice