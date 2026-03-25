First Nations call for audit of Human Rights Commission following death of 3 year old

By Alessia Passafiume A First Nations group is calling on the federal auditor general to investigate the Canadian Human Rights Commission, arguing its delay in hearing a case about funding for on-reserve fire services is resulting in unnecessary deaths. On Monday, a house fire in a northwestern Ontario community took the life of Chief Donny Morris’ three-year-old grandson and left two others with serious injuries. The Independent First Nations Alliance, a group of five First Nations which includes Morris’ own community, filed a Canadian Human Rights Commission complaint in August 2025, alleging Indigenous Services Canada was systemically discriminating against their communities by underfunding on-reserve fire services. The First Nations say that case has been languishing ever since and they have not received communications from the commission since October. The Canadian…