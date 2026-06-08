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Fort Pelly-Livingstone Museum unveils Red River Cart pavilion

June 8, 2026 299 views

By Bastien MacLean, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kamsack Times A model Red River cart built by Kelly and Armand Jerome of St. Northbert, Man. is now on permanent display at the museum. “The Red River Cart was a simple conveyance developed by the Métis people for use in their settlement of [the] Red River area”, per an informative signboard at the display. “The Red River cart was constructed using basic materials, oversized wheels, [it was] small but could carry heavy loads” said Donald Budz, president of the Fort Pelly-Livingstone Museum board. The settlers followed several trails, some which dipped south “into Pembina, North Dakota, then onto St. Paul, Minnesota”, while others followed a northern trail that went to Fort Pelly through Fort Qu’Appelle. This is “how the settlers moved around…

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