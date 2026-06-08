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The Key First Nation to elect new chief and council

June 8, 2026 2125 views

By Bastien MacLean, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kamsack Times There are four candidates for chief and 24 candidates running for five council spots for The Key First Nation. All of the incumbent councillors are running again. Current Chief Clinton Key is also running for a council spot. Election day is June 12. Advance polls were held on June 2 in Vancouver at the Indian and Métis Friendship Center, June 4 at the Radisson Hotel in Edmonton and June 6 at the Ramada Downtown Hotel in Regina. There is one ballot for the position of chief, and a separate ballot where electors may vote for up to five council candidates. Candidates for chief are: Dustin Dayan Brass, Percy O’Soup, Clarence Papequash and Ron Papequash. Candidates for council are: Ferlyn Brass, Jay-Cee…

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