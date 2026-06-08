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Treaty 8 chiefs warn independence vote could result in ‘civil disobedience’

June 8, 2026 214 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News ( Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta’s grand chief has written an open letter to Premier Danielle Smith calling on her to cancel October’s referendum on whether to pursue a future independence referendum. “We state this plainly so that there can be no misunderstanding: there is no lawful path by which Alberta can pursue separation from Canada while bypassing the rights, consent, and constitutional status of Treaty 8 First Nations,” wrote Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi in the June 3 correspondence. “That consent has not been sought. It has not been given. Nor will it be given under duress or through any process designed to circumvent our constitutional rights.” On Oct. 19, Albertans will be asked: “Should Alberta remain a province…

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